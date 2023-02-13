India’s military might on display at Aero India 2023
February 13, 2023 13:36 IST
The five-day Aero India show, in its biggest avatar yet, began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Monday the 14th edition of India’s biennial aerospace exhibition ‘Aero India’ that will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
With the arrival of the PM four Mi-17 Helicopters conduct the first flypast of the day followed by Advanced Light Helicopter RUDRA of the Indian Army. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
PM Modi said: “Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India". (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
He also said, " The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased". (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating in the event. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Aero India 2023 will have a separate pavilion on the opportunities available in Karnataka, which will see Assembly elections in a few months. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)