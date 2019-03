An Eastern Railway official told PTI that the Kolkata-New Delhi Rajdhani Express embarked on its maiden journey on March 3, 1969 from Howrah, making it the country's first fully-airconditioned, high-speed train that covered the 1,450 km stretch in 17 hours and 20 minutes. In pic: Eastern Railways fan club members celebrating the golden jubilee of Rajdhani Express. (Twitter/@EasternRailway)