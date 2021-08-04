Must Read
- An Express Series: April-May death surge looms over Covid death count
- Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 12 Live Updates
- Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife approaches court alleging physical, emotional abuse
- As Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, the silence of Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans speaks volumes
- Why Birla offered to hand over his VI stake to govt
- HERSTORY: The 16 who scripted Indian women's hockey history
- Himanta Biswa Sarma: ‘If people saw CM sit back, things would have gone bad in Assam’
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, which will be named INS Vikrant, begins sea trialsAugust 4, 2021 3:15:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 1.12 times in Kerala to 2.86 times in Madhya Pradesh: April-May death surge looms over Covid death count
- SportsIndia vs England 1st Test Live: Joe Root wins toss, opt to bat
- EntertainmentTop 10 superhero movies of all time, as per critics: The Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight, Avengers Endgame
- EntertainmentGauri Khan, daughter Suhana explore 'new destinations' as they holiday in Serbia, see photos
- TrendingBride in heavy lehenga, jewellery does push-ups, watch viral video
- TrendingCat on the run steals show at Yankee Stadium, fans chat 'M-V-P'
- LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Women’s hockey team in semis
- SportsIndia vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root wins toss, to bat first
- OpinionOne year on, the NEP report card
- Sensex crosses 54,000: What's powering the bull rally?
- LifestyleIs is safe to have frozen honey? Here's what experts say
- TechnologyAMD: ‘We got a very competitive roadmap against Apple'