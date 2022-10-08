Indian Air Force gets new combat uniform, here’s how it looks
Updated: October 8, 2022 2:06:00 pm
Updated : October 8, 2022 2:06:00 pm
1 / 10
A new pattern of combat uniform of the Indian Air Force was unveiled at the Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh Saturday. Seven IAF personnel dressed in it walk during the parade. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
2 / 10
The digital pattern combat uniform, which has been designed keeping in mind the operational tasks of the IAF, includes new pattern of boots, a combat T-shirt, new web belt and new pattern of caps and turbans. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
3 / 10
The new pattern of the combat uniform was unveiled in the presence of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
4 / 10
Air Force Day marks the official induction of IAF as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force in 1932.
(Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)
5 / 10
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also announced that the government has approved a new weapon systems branch for the IAF. (Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)
6 / 10
The Chief of Air Staff also revealed the IAF is planning on induction of Women Agniveers starting next year. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
7 / 10
When the IAF chief arrived, an ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 helicopters, led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain, did a fly-past.
(Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)
8 / 10
Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and Ministry of Defence, and veterans, were among those present on the occasion.(Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)
9 / 10
Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here, an event which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)
10 / 10
The theme for this year's anniversary celebrations - IAF: Transforming for the Future. IAF para gliders take part in the air show during the event. (Express photos by Jasbir Malhi)