For several decades until 2005-06, the Air Force Day used to be marked by the main event, parade and flypast at Palam. But due to the increasing air traffic issues, it was shifted to Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad which is home to two squadrons of transport aircraft and a helicopter unit among other establishments. The flypasts and displays on the occasion have traditionally showcased the in service aircraft and systems of the Air Force. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)