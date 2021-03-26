1 / 8

As cases surge, an AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) healthcare staff collects swab sample for Covid-19 tests during a special test camp organised for street vendors at Townhall in Ahmedabad. India recorded 59,118 new infections the highest single-day rise this year on Friday. Most of the cases are reported from five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat, that are showing a steady rise in daily Covid-19 cases. (Express Photo)