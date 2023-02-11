India joins Turkey earthquake rescue efforts as toll tops 24,000
February 11, 2023 14:19 IST
After multiple earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria killing killing over 24,000 people and leaving millions homeless, India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend humanitarian aid to Turkey. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
At present, there are four teams of the NDRF of more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles, and other supplies. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
NDRF teams conducting rescue operations in Gaziantep, Turkey. NDRF is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick up feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person, PTI reported. (Twitter:@DrSJaishankar)
Under the ‘Operation Dost’, Agra-based 60 Para Field Hospital dispatched a 99-member medical team, who have treated as many as 106 earthquake-affected victims in Turkey’s Iskenderun, Hatay till Friday afternoon. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The Army’s medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including orthopaedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The teams were equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment for establishing a 30 bedded medical facility. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
A Field Hospital being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in Turkey. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
A heartwarming photograph taken during the Indian Army’s relief operation in earthquake-hit Turkey went viral on social media this week. It showed a female Army personnel getting a peck on her cheek from a Turkish woman. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
Over 6 tonnes of emergency relief, including 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items, was sent to Syria on February 7. (Twitter:@DrSJaishankar)
Acknowledging the efforts of the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday tweeted that they are working day and night as part of Operation Dost. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)