2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
India prepares for the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19Updated: January 2, 2021 2:43:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LGBTQ, women: Draft science policy aims for inclusion, equity
- SportsSourav Ganguly admitted to hospital in Kolkata
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan promises to meet fans 'on the big screen in 2021'
- EntertainmentMohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to release on March 26
- Trending5-year-old Indian-origin girl makes hundreds of cards for nursing home residents
- TrendingPakistan police arrests man for wearing ‘wolf mask’, photos prompt jokes online
- SportsSourav Ganguly admitted to hospital
- SportsT Natarajan's coach: 'Not many slower balls, yorkers effective in Tests'
- OpinionSurjit Bhalla fails to debunk evidence of alarming trends in child nutrition
- India and the world in 2021: A year to engage and assert
- LifestyleCold wave conditions persist: Expert tips to take care of health this winter
- TechnologyCovid-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of AI: IBM