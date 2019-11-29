5 / 7

The Sri Lankan leader said his expectations from the visit was very high. "During my tenure as president, I want to bring the relationship between India and Sri Lanka to a very high level. We have a long-standing relationship historically as well as politically," Rajapaksa said. Both the countries need to work together on key issues like security, economic development and welfare of the people of India and Sri Lanka, he said. (Source: Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)