Bridge washed away in Goa, floods in Assam & UP: Rain wreaks havoc across India
October 15, 2022 2:43:53 pm
Several states in India like Maharashtra, Goa and Assam have been hit by incessant rains in the last few days recording the one of the wettest Octobers in history. (Express Photo)
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that south Peninsular India is likely to witness isolated heavy rains for the next five days.
In Pic: Pedestrians rush to covered areas during heavy rain in Mumbai on Friday. (Express Photo)
Several parts of Pune witnessed traffic snarls after major roads in the city got waterlogged following intense rainfall on Friday afternoon. (Express Photo)
Multiple incidents of rain-related accidents and flooding was reported in various states, In Pic: A flooded road in Pune following incessant rains. (Express Photo)
In Assam, Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur, following the rain. In Pic: Locals living on the banks of Brahmaputra river, with their belongings shift to a safer place following erosion, at Murkata village in Morigaon district. (PTI)
According to news agency PTI, the affected districts in Assam are Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nagaon, and Tinsukia. (PTI Photo)
Neighbouring state Arunchala Pradesh is also recording heavy downpour with floodwater inundating 11 districts. In Pic: A girl collects drinking water from a hand pump at a waterlogged area in Morigaon district, Assam. (PTI Photo)
Around 40 tourists were rescued by lifesavers on Friday after a small bridge on the Mandovi river got washed away after rain. In Pic: Tourists who were stranded at Dudhsagar waterfall. (PTI)
In Uttar Pradesh, low-lying areas in Prayagraj district witnessed a flood-like situation after water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose exponentially.
In Pic: Locals make a temporary bridge from sacks after the rise in water level of Ganga river following incessant rains, in Unnao district, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI)
India has received 82.5 mm rainfall so far in October. (Express Photo)