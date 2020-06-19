- After WHO move, 22 trial sites in India to stop HCQ research
- Midnight burial at ITO after day of tracking body en route UP
- Jammu: Probe into death of 2 wearing PPE at cremation
- Vadodara: Covid patients complain of being ‘turned away’
- Migrants in Kerala plantations say they are here to stay
- Gujarat: Days after reopening, 15 powerloom factories shut due to labour shortage
- Citing danger of Covid spread, SC refuses permission for Rath Yatra
- Delhi hospitals sound alarm, one goes to police as nurses strike, quit
- Maharashtra: State records 100 deaths, 3,752 cases
- Capital begins antigen testing, 456 of 7,040 positive on Day 1
India welcomes early monsoon, parts of Mumbai and Pune receive rainUpdated: June 19, 2020 10:44:53 pm
- Favipiravir, Umifenovir drugs now in clinical trials to treat Covid-19
- Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, allegedly caught ferrying militants, gets bail
- EntertainmentAarya review: The Sushmita Sen-starrer is taut and enjoyable
- EntertainmentPenguin movie review: The Keerthy Suresh-starrer is quite ludicrous
- TrendingMalala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University, shares pictures celebrating graduation
- TrendingMan's dance moves at a special needs home wows all online
- SportsBCCI, IOA open to ending deals with Vivo, Li Ning
- Sports'Team should have spoken about my changed role, instead I was sidelined'
- OpinionCan India-China reimagine contours of a new Boundary of Assured Control?
- When a Parliamentary panel red-flagged China
- LifestyleIt is very difficult to stay positive in Kashmir: Singer-songwriter Ali Saffudin
- TechnologyWhat experts say about boycotting of Chinese smartphone companies