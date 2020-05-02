6 / 15

Meanwhile, stranded labourers in Ludhiana were distributed packets of ration at Moti Nagar. The Punjab government Friday announced a helpline to send migrants/students stranded in the state back home and a total of 54,618 people applied through 21,676 applications. Out of these, the maximum applications were from Ludhiana (9,271), followed by Mohali (3,594) and Patiala (1,839).