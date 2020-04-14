- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Click to read live updates on the coronavirus pandemic in India, world
- In Delhi's list of Covid-19 cases, 51 healthcare workers
- Punjab looks at Kerala Model as it tries to arrest death rate
- Colour-coded passes, fixed dates: How a district in Maharashtra is still corona zero
- UP eases travel within: Internal migrants in shelters can go home
- Coronavirus lockdown: No green signal for trains to restart yet
- Corona found in two bat species
- Coronavirus lockdown: Pinarayi urges PM Modi to help bring back stranded expatriates
- Stay where you are: Supreme Court to Indians abroad
- In Arizona, Noida girl Anika Varma gets a taste of golf in times of pandemic
Sea of migrants keen to return home gather outside Mumbai’s Bandra stationUpdated: April 14, 2020 10:28:48 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesDon't try heading home, will provide facilities here: Kejriwal to migrants
- CitiesBihar: 40 foreigners who attended Tablighi meet booked for visa norms violation, sent to jail
- EntertainmentCast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Where are they now?
- EntertainmentAs Hum Paanch returns, Rakhi Vijan feels it is 'really important to laugh in these times'
- TrendingPM Modi dons 'gamcha mask' in Twitter profile picture, others follow suit
- TrendingWatch: A group of Italians have a unique way of saying cheers during lockdown
- SportsWill MS Dhoni play for India ever again? Suresh Raina has his say
- Sports'Eager to see how Virat Kohli adapts to empty stadiums': Nathan Lyon
- OpinionCovid crisis can help us rework relationship between city and village
- Why Turkey is relying on cologne to fight COVID-19 pandemic
- LifestyleWashing to disposal: All you need to know about face masks
- TechnologyOnePlus is stepping up into the big league with the OnePlus 8 Pro