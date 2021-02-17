9 / 10

Tunnelling through hills: A total of six tunnels, mainly through ecologically sensitive North-Western Ghats are also being constructed on the highway. State’s longest tunnel will also come up along the route at Kasara Ghat, Igatpuri . Hemant Jagtap, Executive Engineer (Nodal), MSRDC, says that the tunnels, designed for a life of 100 years, are being built by using modern day 'New Australian Tunnelling Method' technique. This technology, also known as ‘design as you go’, stabilises the tunnel wherever possible rather than reinforcing the entire tunnel. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)