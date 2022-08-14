India gears up for Independence Day celebrationsAugust 14, 2022 10:13:15 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ExplainedHow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
- Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
- EntertainmentThe Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan reunite to tell a gripping, epic tale in Pakistan's most expensive film till date
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar on boycott culture: ‘Don't do such mischief, it affects the economy of India...'
- TrendingChandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for 'largest human image of waving national flag'
- TrendingWatch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others
- SportsPremier League, Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE
- SportsThing of beauty from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, a joy forever for football fans
- OpinionHas India changed enough?
- How did India get its national flag?
- LifestyleAvoid these five disruptors for balanced hormones
- TechnologyMacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight