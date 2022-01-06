10 / 12

However, a bulk of the cases are asymptomatic. According to the data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the 15,166 new cases recorded on Wednesday in Mumbai, 13,195 are asymptomatic (87%) whereas 1,218 patients have been admitted in hospitals. The differences in the daily Covid-19 cases of BMC and the state is because of the delay in updation of data to the centralised server.