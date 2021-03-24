Latest news
- TMC siphoned off Amphan fund: Amit Shah
- In 11 Punjab districts, farmers who cultivate maize instead of paddy to get financial aid
- Delhi: At Singhu, a sea of first time protesters
- BJP announced its final list of candidates for 11 constituencies in West Bengal
- UP: In Pilibhit, sisters found dead near home, family under scanner for not informing cops
- Record spike in Gujarat with 1,730 Covid cases, 9 MLAs positive since start of House session
- Ominous warning for Punjab: Second wave peak in coming week, will be worse than the first
- Shaheed Diwas infuses fresh breath of life in farm agitation
- MP: 3 days after VHP convoy ‘targeted’ during demolition drive, Lateri still tense, curfew on
In Photos: Remembering one year of the beginning of Covid-induced lockdownMarch 24, 2021 9:05:18 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rajya Sabha clears Bill giving L-G more power in Delhi, Opposition walks out
- PM in Bengal: Son of soil will be BJP CM, no Indian outsider here
- EntertainmentAamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine
- TrendingMan finds shrimp tails in his breakfast cereal, prompts hilarious jokes and memes online
- TrendingPeople in the Philippines strike 'creative' poses for delivery riders. Here is why
- SportsAfter battling nerves, Chinki Yadav and Aishwary Tomar dream of Tokyo
- SportsOur father was with us in the dressing room, reveal Pandya brothers
- OpinionSmall steps to lasting Indo-Pak peace
- How many cases, deaths did India's lockdown prevent?
- LifestyleThanks to pandemic, I finally chose to take a trip in my home state
- TechnologyRealme 8 series launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date, and more