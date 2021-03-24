1 / 6

March 24, 2021 marks a year since the beginning of the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown. On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, till April 14, to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. This is a before and after picture of the AIIMS flyover in New Delhi on March 24 2020 (left), and March 24, 2021 (right) respectively. (Express Photo)