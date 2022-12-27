India carries out mock drills in hospitals to check Covid readiness
December 27, 2022 18:52 IST
December 27, 2022 18:52 IST
1 / 7
Hospitals across India carried out Covid-19 drills on Tuesday in light of the increased caution over the virus globally. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
2 / 7
On Tuesday, India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new Covid-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
3 / 7
As a norm, the mock drills assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
4 / 7
Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that the country has upped its Covid-related precautions, including random testing of international travelers and advising states to undertake genome testing of positive cases. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
5 / 7
Mandaviya also asked the public to take the booster shots of Covid vaccine, use face masks and sanitisers, and practice social distancing. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
6 / 7
Meanwhile, states have been asked to be on alert during the ongoing festive season. Karnataka has already issued guidelines regarding New Year Eve celebrations in the state. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
7 / 7
The drills were triggered by a Central government advisory issued on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)