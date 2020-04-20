- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- First riots, now lockdown: Garment workers wonder if things will ever improve
- 10-year-old tests positive in Noida; status quo for district restrictions
- Behind Kerala's flattening curve, involvement of community
- Active COVID-19 cases 0, Goa now gears up for return of seafarers
- As COVID-19 testing kits arrive, Andhra ups testing in 4 key districts
- Bihar sets lofty coronavirus screening target: full state population
- Coronavirus: J&K tehsil turns hotspot, 8 of 36 villages red zones
- Mandatory COVID-19 test for accused before being produced in Rajkot court
- Delhi's Central district becomes first to start virus testing on wheels
Lockdown restrictions eased in various parts of the countryUpdated: April 20, 2020 2:23:29 pm
