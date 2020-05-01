- Make sure no patient is turned away: Delhi, Maharashtra to private hospitals
- 'Yes, yes I have': Trump claims to have proof that coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab
- Delhi: Active cases in most containment zones, curbs to stay post lockdown
- In Karnataka, worry over spurt in corona cases among SARI patients
- Punjab: 183 Nanded pilgrims test positive, vilification fears rise
- At 1,000 deaths, only Germany had conducted more COVID-19 tests than India
- Maharashtra: 52-year-old first Covid patient to undergo plasma therapy dies
- In Pune, lockdown to be relaxed in least-affected areas after May 3
India braces for lockdown phase 3Published: May 1, 2020 9:59:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covid-19 new guidelines for workplaces, public areas: Aarogya Setu App mandatory, and more
- J&K: 3 Army men, 3 civilians injured in cross-border shelling in Uri
- EntertainmentMrs Serial Killer movie review: The Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer is beyond ghastly
- EntertainmentStreaming in May 2020: Mrs Serial Killer, Baarish 2, Paatal Lok and others
- TrendingWatch: US Navy and Air Force aerobatic jets fly over cities in tribute to healthcare workers
- TrendingWatch: Chinese delivery man moved to tears after customer orders cake for him
- SportsIndia displaced as top Test side for first time since 2016
- SportsBWF World Championships rescheduled to end of 2021
- Life versus livelihood: PM Modi must tap on every available resource
- More deaths than are counted in West Bengal
- LifestyleRadhika Apte: Thin or curvy, love yourself the way you are
- TechnologyFrom May 4, e-commerce platforms can deliver in orange, green zones