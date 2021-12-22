4 / 18

At least 22 security personnel were killed, and several injured after an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur in April. The Chhattisgarh Police had said that the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs on the presence of Hidma, the commander of the lethal Battalion 1 of the Maoists. Sources in the COBRA too confirmed that the gunbattle had tell-tale signs of Hidma’s battalion. (Reuters)