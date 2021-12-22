MUST READ
- Ramnath Goenka Awards 2019: stories that broke many a silence
- Trouble in Uttarakhand Congress? Harish Rawat says 'hand tied, organisation playing negative role'
- 3,117 from minority communities of Afghanistan, Pak, Bangladesh granted citizenship since 2018: Govt
- Aadhaar linking done, common electoral roll next
- Yearender 2021: Kohli not mincing words, Rahane's composure and Ashwin's retort
- Minnal Murali movie review: All hail Minnal Murali, our home-grown superhero
From ferocious Covid second wave to an Olympic gold: Here’s what made news in 2021Updated: December 22, 2021 9:26:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UP govt orders probe into Ayodhya land deals near temple, seeks report
- Trouble in U'khand Cong? Rawat says 'organisation playing negative role'
- EntertainmentMinnal Murali movie review: All hail Minnal Murali, our home-grown superhero
- EntertainmentShehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Bigg Boss in hilarious new Netflix video with Lucifer. Watch
- Trending'Nobel prize for cheating': Police aspirant hides hi-tech bluetooth device in wig during exam, gets caught
- TrendingAstronaut gets haircut from crewmate on ISS: 'Welcome to NASA's saloon'
- SportsPro Kabaddi 2021 LIVE Updates: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
- SportsYearender 2021: Bumrah's match-winning spell, Ajaz's rare feat, Rafiq destroying racism
- OpinionWhy raising marriage age of women won’t achieve its stated goal
- Here's the latest news on the spread of Omicron
- Lifestyle'I still face tiny episodes of dark patches': Ankita Konwar opens up about struggles with anxiety
- TechnologyAsus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: A dream laptop for content creators