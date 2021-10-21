MUST READ
- India vs rest of world: What the Covid vaccine numbers say
- Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB at Ananya Panday's residence, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat
- Singhu lynching victim faces ‘desecration’ FIR
- Mumbai: Court rejects Kangana’s plea to transfer defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar
- Govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 3% for central employees and pensioners
- Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala HC
- Opinion: How the militant aspect of India’s freedom struggle was sidelined
A billion vaccine doses: India celebrates crucial Covid milestoneUpdated: October 21, 2021 8:42:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAryan Khan to remain in judicial custody till Oct 30; Ananya leaves NCB office after being questioned
- BusinessGovt hikes DA by 3% for central employees and pensioners
- EntertainmentShammi Kapoor: The actor who came back after 18 flops to change the 'Bollywood hero' forever
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan visits Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail, see photos
- TrendingWashington TV channel airs adult film clip during weather report, apologises for the incident
- Trending'So precious': Bride creates first-look wedding photos with her dog, images go viral
- SportsDays after his son died, India's 'lucky' umpire Bansal wants to keep his dream alive
- SportsAmateur magician; professional tweaker-trickster
- OpinionAs India approaches 100 cr Covid jabs, celebrations — and some lessons
- Why Facebook wants to rebrand for the 'Metaverse'
- LifestyleCan orange juice help reduce inflammation, oxidative stress? Here's what you need to know
- TechnologyDell Inspiron 14 (5410) 2-in-1 review: An excellent hybrid laptop for work and play