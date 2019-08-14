India News India to celebrate Independence day tomorrow India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15 this year. On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebrations, a 60ft by 40ft national flag which will be put up between two high rise buildings tomorrow morning at Powai Hiranandani in Mumbai. (Express photo: Pradip Das) On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebrations, a 60ft by 40ft national flag which will be put up between two high rise buildings tomorrow morning at Powai Hiranandani in Mumbai. (Express photo: Pradip Das) An NGO distributes education meterial, sweets and flags to slum children on the eve of Independence Day in Lucknow. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)