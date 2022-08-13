India at 75: Monuments, heritage buildings across the country decked up in TricolourUpdated: August 13, 2022 11:27:07 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ExplainedA Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
- What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of an updated Bhagat Singh Reader?
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
- EntertainmentVijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan
- TrendingChandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for 'largest human image of waving national flag'
- TrendingWatch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others
- SportsCricket would probably end up being a franchise-based competition: Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton
- SportsLong Read: We are not far from winning an Olympic medal, says Sharath Kamal
- OpinionIndia@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
- How one book changed Salman Rushdie's life
- LifestylePeople with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show
- TechnologyDyson V15 Detect review: More power and intelligence in your daily cleaner