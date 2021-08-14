3 / 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue for the first time ever. In pic, people take selfies outside the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday, a day before Independence Day. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)