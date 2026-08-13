Independence Day 2026: Full-dress rehearsal ahead of celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15
August 13, 2026 17:14 IST
August 13, 2026 17:14 IST
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A full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort in the national capital on Thursday, as Delhi prepared for the main celebrations (Source: Photo by ANI)
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The rehearsal comes as security and traffic arrangements have been intensified across the city ahead of the Independence Day event (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 (Source: Photo by ANI)
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The Delhi Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories and implemented route diversions to regulate traffic during both the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and the main Independence Day celebrations on August 15 (Source: Photo by ANI)
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According to the traffic advisory, restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi will remain in place from the night of August 12 until around 10-11 pm on August 13, while vehicles carrying essential services will be exempted (Source: Photo by ANI)
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Key routes, including Rajpath, Tilak Marg and routes in the Lutyens' Zone used for VIP movement, will witness diversions as part of the security and traffic management arrangements (Source: Photo by ANI)
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CCTV cameras and traffic control rooms are being used to monitor the movement of vehicles and identify congestion, breakdowns, or other disruptions on major routes (Source: Photo by ANI)
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The event is expected to draw large crowds and lead to restrictions on vehicular movement across several parts of the city (Source: Photo by ANI)