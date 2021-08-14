Must Read
- Fear & foreboding in Kabul as Taliban close in, citizens look for passage out — or way in
- Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
- Maharashtra eases Covid-19 curbs further: What is allowed, what isn't
- Venkaiah considers action against ‘unruly’ Opposition MPs, seeks advice
- 4th time in 2 yrs, Centre rejects collegium name for judge in J&K
- ‘OTT has proved that writers are superstars, it’s a writer’s medium’
- PB Mehta writes: At 75, will India embrace the logic of freedom or Partition?
- Why a German village of 130 celebrated Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold
- Explained: Why scrap old cars, and how
- Readying for third wave, govt plans most paediatric O2 beds in 6 states
- Candy sticks to earbuds: Govt bans single-use plastic from 2022
In Pics: Full dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day celebrationsAugust 14, 2021 4:52:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Prez Ghani vows not to allow 'imposed war' on Afghans amid Taliban blitz
- August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM
- EntertainmentNine films that are our top picks this weekend
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in PDA at London restaurant, fans say 'What an adorable violation of privacy'
- TrendingInternet’s viral ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond says they are stuck in India: ‘And we can’t get out’
- TrendingJoe Biden teams up with 'Dude With Sign' to promote vaccines, photo goes viral
- Sports'Bruce Lee said take power from the ground... same works for javelin'
- Vinesh Phogat breaks silence: Everyone treating me like I am dead, one medal lost and everything is finished
- Opinion75 years ago, Parliament shaped and reassured a nation in turmoil
- Maharashtra eases curbs: What is allowed, what isn't
- LifestyleSawan special: What to eat and avoid in your diet
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A22 review: Samsung's cheapest 5G phone is usable too