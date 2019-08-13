Toggle Menu Sections
Independence Day 2019: Preparations begin with full dress rehearsal at Red Fort

PM Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday. Following which he is scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation. This will be his first Independence Day speech after securing a thumping victory in the recently-concluded elections.

The full dress rehearsal for 73rd Independence Day celebrations was held at Red Fort on Tuesday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the Red Fort while the school children performed for dignitaries and audience present for the rehearsal. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

PM Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday. Following which he is scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation. This will be his first Independence Day speech after securing a thumping victory in the recently-concluded elections. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

After a long-drawn struggle, on August 15, 1947, India finally freed itself from the clutches of the British rule and emerged as an independent country. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” these were the words delivered by the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru on the night of August 15, 1947. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

While we celebrate our Independence Day on August 15, Pakistan celebrates it on August 14. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort, from where PM Modi will address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, reported news agency PTI. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and for its full dress rehearsal on Tuesday to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The venue, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister's address, will have multiple CCTV cameras. Roads leading to the Red Fort will also be under surveillance, police said. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Parades and celebrations are held at the Rajpath on 26 January as well which is celebrated across the nation as Republic Day every year. It was on this day in 1950 that the Constitution of Independent India came into effect. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

