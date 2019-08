India today marked the 73rd year of Independence. After being ruled by the British for years, India finally gained its hard-fought Independence on August 15, 1947. Every year the day is celebrated with much aplomb. Schools and colleges commemorate this day by arranging for various skits, competitions and other events which remind and celebrate the arduous struggle many had to go through in order to enjoy the Independence we have today. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)