4 / 11

A giant 27-foot-long sand-and-tomato Santa Claus installation, crafted by sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik, rang in Christmas in Odisha on Sunday, as revellers flocked to the Gopalpur beach to get a glimpse of the artwork. Pattnaik claimed his creation is the world's biggest tomato and sand installation of Santa Claus, which weighs 1.5 tonnes and is 60-feet wide. Here is a picture of a sand art made in Puri. (PTI)