In Pictures: Zojila Tunnel achieves breakthrough, inches closer to completion
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pressed the remote button, blasting the breakthrough site near the East Portal of the tunnel at Minimarg in Ladakh Union Territory
June 9, 2026 16:57 IST
June 9, 2026 16:57 IST
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The Zojila tunnel connecting Sonmarg in Kashmir to Minamarg in Ladakh witnesses a major break-through today as it completes more than 13 kms of excavation work (Source: Photo by PTI)
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"Breakthrough in the 2.5 metre distance in the tunnel has been successfully achieved," officials said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The breakthrough has brought the decades-old dream of all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh closer to reality (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pressed the remote button, blasting the breakthrough site near the East Portal of the tunnel at Minimarg in Ladakh Union Territory (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He described the breakthrough in the Zojila tunnel as a golden day in the infrastructure history of the country, saying the project would become a lifeline for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said the breakthrough is six months ahead of schedule (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Located at an elevation of 11,578 feet, the Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel, and is expected to be Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, boasting a length of 14.15 km (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.6800, it reduces the travel time from Ganderbal (in Jammu and Kashmir) to Kargil from around three hours to slightly upwards of 20 minutes (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The officials said the tunnel is likely to be thrown open for public in February 2028 (Source: Photo by PTI)