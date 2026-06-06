In Pictures: Youth-led Cockroach Janta Party stages demonstration at Jantar Mantar
The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests
June 6, 2026 13:59 IST
June 6, 2026 13:59 IST
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Hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers
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School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents
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The majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals
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The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations
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Scores of demonstrators gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
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Dipke, who arrived in Delhi early in the day, had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful
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He criticised the government for focusing on the organisation's social media activity rather than addressing their demands
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He also mentioned that activist Sonam Wangchuk would be joining the protest shortly and thanked him for his support
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Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested
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Security was heightened across the national capital in anticipation of the protest. More than 1,000 police personnel have been allocated for deployment throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution