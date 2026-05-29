In Pictures: Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar takes charge as 48th Vice Chief of Navy
Before taking the helm as the Navy's second-in-command, the officer served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC)
May 29, 2026 14:52 IST
May 29, 2026 14:52 IST
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Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, who drove high-level naval combat readiness during Operation Sindoor, assumed charge as the 48th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy on Friday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Before taking the helm as the Navy's second-in-command, the officer served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's first and only integrated tri-services theatre command guarding strategic waters (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Earlier, as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, he was instrumental in executing the Navy's aggressive forward deployment of critical assets as part of Operation Sindoor (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Vice Admiral Kochhar succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, who has been appointed as the next chief of the Western Naval Command (Source: Photo by PTI)
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An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Pune, Vice Admiral Kochhar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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A specialist in gunnery and missile systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational, and staff assignments over his distinguished career spanning more than 37 years (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He has commanded warships Nashak, Vibhuti, and Kirpan, and was the commissioning commanding officer of the frigate Trikand. The Flag Officer has also commanded the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (Source: Photo by PTI)
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On promotion to Flag rank in 2018, he served as the assistant controller of Carrier Projects and assistant controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Flag Officer assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command on May 25, 2024, amidst a challenging security situation in the Western maritime theatre (Source: Photo by PTI)
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For his leadership and meritorious service, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026 (Source: Photo by PTI)