In Pictures: Twin explosions near military areas in Punjab
Explosions reported near an Army camp in Amritsar and outside a BSF establishment in Jalandhar prompted heightened security and investigations across Punjab
May 6, 2026 14:15 IST
May 6, 2026 14:15 IST
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A late-night blast was reported outside an Indian Army camp in Khalsa village of Amritsar, less than 20 km from the Pakistan border, triggering panic in the area on Tuesday night (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The explosion was heard around 11 pm, prompting residents in nearby areas to rush out of their homes amid fear and confusion (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police teams from Amritsar Rural and Urban units, along with Army personnel, reached the spot soon after and cordoned off the area, tightening security (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Forensic teams, a bomb disposal squad and dog units were deployed at the site as evidence collection began and investigations were initiated (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Officials at the scene said the blast caused damage to tin sheds along the outer wall of the Army camp, while no casualties were reported (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Authorities stated that the investigation was ongoing and that further details would be shared as more facts emerged (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Earlier the same day, another explosion involving a two-wheeler was reported near a BSF Chowk in Jalandhar, adding to security concerns in the state (Source: Photo by PTI)
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According to initial information, the explosion is suspected to have occurred in a scooter parked outside the BSF gate. Police sources said the two-wheeler belonged to a delivery boy who had come to deliver a parcel (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Sources said that when the delivery boy was returning and was around 50 to 60 metres away from the parked scooter, the explosion took place. He sustained minor injuries in the incident. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Amid the incidents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the BJP was responsible for the violence in the state and said a probe is underway (Source: Photo by PTI)