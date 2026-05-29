In Pictures: Six killed, 3 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in UP’s Hamirpur
Sub-divisional magistrate, Hamirpur, Abhishek Kumar said of the six deceased, two are local residents and four are from neighbouring Banda district
May 29, 2026 14:03 IST
May 29, 2026 14:03 IST
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Six labourers were killed after a section of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur collapsed late Thursday night, following a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong wind lashed the district
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Police officers, firefighters and district administration officials rushed to the site and immediately launched rescue operations amid difficult weather conditions
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Rescue teams worked through the night and continued search operations on Friday amid fears that more people could be trapped
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The bridge, an 800-metre-long structure spanning the Betwa River, has been under construction since 2024 and is intended to connect Mora Kandar and Kandaur villages in Kurara block of Hamirpur district
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“During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the victims were working when one of the slabs collapsed on them,” said Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma
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Sub-divisional magistrate, Hamirpur, Abhishek Kumar said of the six deceased, two are local residents and four are from neighbouring Banda district
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The deceased were identified as Lokendra (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28) and Sabhajeet (30), Pushpendra Chauhan (34), and Rajesh Pal (42), police said
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the tragedy and directed officials to speed up rescue, ensure treatment, compensation
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Officials said that roughly 60 per cent of the bridge had been completed at the time of the accident. Five slabs had been placed before the collapse occurred