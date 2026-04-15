In Pictures: Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar’s first BJP Chief Minister
Alongside the chief minister, JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath as members of the Council of Ministers
April 15, 2026 14:07 IST
April 15, 2026 14:07 IST
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BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, becoming the first leader from the saffron party to hold the post in the state (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administers the oath of office and secrecy to Samrat Choudhary at the Lok Bhawan in Patna (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Alongside the chief minister, JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath as members of the Council of Ministers during the ceremony (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The swearing-in marks a key political transition in Bihar as the new NDA-led government formally takes shape in the presence of senior leaders (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Both Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Yadav were part of the Council of Ministers in the Nitish Kumar government. They are considered close to Kumar, the JD(U) supremo (Source: Photo by PTI)
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NDA sources said the council of ministers would be expanded later as more members from the alliance partners would be accommodated in the new grouping (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Top leaders of the ruling NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U) and three other parties, attended the ceremony, reflecting the alliance’s unified presence (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Former chief minister Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the post on Tuesday, dissolving his cabinet in which Samrat Choudhary served as deputy chief minister and held the crucial home portfolio (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Choudhary, the newly appointed chief minister, who joined the BJP in 2017, was named the legislative party leader on Tuesday in the presence of top functionaries (Source: Photo by PTI)