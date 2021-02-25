Latest news
- Northeast Delhi riots: Chargesheets filed in 38 of 53 murder cases
- For India hand behind Mars landing, it started with Star Trek
- We have strategies for Depsang… trust deficit exists: Army chief
- Next in line for vaccine on March 1: All above 60, 45-plus with comorbidities
- Explained: Understanding Conspiracy
- Kerala: RSS worker killed in clash with SDPI members
- Facing backlash over deep sea fishing project, Kerala drops MoU with firm
- TMC playing dirty vendetta politics to counter BJP surge, says Vijayvargiya
- 'BJP will disappear from India if it loses in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee
- Kerala government decides to withdraw Sabarimala, anti-CAA protest cases
- Renaming stadium insult to Patel, says Cong; BJP asks what about Indira-Rajiv
- Tests on children: Expert panel asks Bharat Biotech to submit Covaxin efficacy data
- Uttarakhand: 22 women set to join ATS, commando training on
- Multiple murders: UP court puts on hold decision on plea for convict’s death warrant
- Palghar case: Place fresh chargesheet on record, SC tells police
- UP: Man held for killing minor, injuring her sister, say police
- ‘Recognition of collective effort...amid attacks on those raising questions’: Anjali Bhardwaj
- Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
- Amid tussle within BJP, Gehlot lauds Raje term work
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi swimming with Kerala fishermen during his recent Kollam visitFebruary 25, 2021 4:28:48 pm
- Draft rules: Social media firms to give first originator of message, OTT to self-regulate
- Centre opposes same-sex marriage, says not comparable with ‘Indian family unit concept’
- Entertainment'OTT release was seen as a compromise earlier, not anymore,' says Parineeti Chopra ahead of The Girl on the Train
- EntertainmentWhy Tamil cinema needs Gautham Menon more than he needs it
- Trending'Incredible': 360 degree visualisation from Mars' surface goes viral but it's not what it's seems
- TrendingWatch: Rahul Gandhi jumps into Arabian Sea, swims with Kerala fishermen
- SportsIndia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 | LIVE
- Covid vaccines won't lead to athletes failing dope tests, safe to use: WADA
- OpinionGDP growth is being driven by large firms. Small ones still suffer
- New guidelines for international passengers arriving in India
- LifestyleZendaya changes interview question to make it gender-neutral; receives praise
- TechnologyDraft rules: How they impact social media, OTT platforms and digital media