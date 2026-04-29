In Pictures: PM Modi inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway in UP
The high-speed corridor is expected to boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and help attract industrial investment, logistics, and agricultural marketing
April 29, 2026 16:43 IST
April 29, 2026 16:43 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The PM inaugurated the expressway with the touch of a button in presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The high-speed corridor is expected to boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and help attract industrial investment, logistics, and agricultural marketing (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Ganga Expressway will help develop industrial and logistical hubs in 27 regions (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Yogi Adityanath said that 18,000 acres have been acquired from over one lakh farmers for the development of the Ganga Expressway project (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He added that industrial clusters and logistical hubs along the Ganga Expressway are being developed across around 7,000 acres as part of the broader infrastructure push in Uttar Pradesh (Source: Photo by PTI)
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According to officials, the six-lane corridor under the Ganga Expressway includes advanced safety features such as an airstrip near Shahjahanpur, CCTV surveillance and an Intelligent Traffic Management System. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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After the inauguration, Narendra Modi said the Ganga Expressway would be extended beyond Meerut to reach Haridwar and would be further strengthened through the proposed Farrukhabad Link Expressway (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He added that the expressway would be integrated with other major expressways, stating that it reflected the vision of the double-engine government and the speed and working style of the BJP-led government (Source: Photo by PTI)