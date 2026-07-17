In Pictures: PM Modi flags off India’s first hydrogen train in Haryana’s Jind
Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana
Updated: July 17, 2026 14:10 IST
Updated : July 17, 2026 14:10 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), on Friday
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The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana, which falls under the Northern Railway's Delhi Division
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The Ministry of Railways said the Jind–Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for the operation of India's first hydrogen-powered train
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The ministry added that an indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind for the train, while the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site
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With its launch, India has join a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered trains for cleaner rail transportation. Recently, Switzerland also unveiled a hydrogen train; however, it was developed for a narrow-gauge (NG) railway network
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During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni
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The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. The 10-car trainset will include two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) with a capacity of 1,200 kW each, providing a combined power output of 2,400 kW, along with eight passenger coaches
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Train number 74010 Jind-Sonipat service will depart from Jind at 07:40 hrs and arrive at Sonipat at 09:40 hrs. In the return direction, train number 74009 Sonipat-Jind service will leave Sonipat at 10:40 hrs and reach Jind at 13:00 hrs