In Pictures: Opposition MPs protest LPG supply crunch in Parliament complex
The reported LPG crunch comes amid the conflict in West Asia, following which the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors
March 25, 2026 14:49 IST
March 25, 2026 14:49 IST
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Several Opposition MPs gathered inside the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Wednesday to protest against the reported LPG supply crunch affecting consumers.
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Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Supriya Sule and Dharmendra Yadav assembled near Makar Dwar to voice concerns over the issue
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MPs from multiple parties, including CPI-ML, DMK and JMM, joined the demonstration, reflecting a broader Opposition mobilisation on the LPG supply situation
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Protesters displayed a large banner reading “Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises,” highlighting their criticism of the government’s handling of the situation
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Slogans were raised inside the Parliament complex as MPs demanded accountability and immediate measures to address the supply crunch
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The protest took place against the backdrop of reported disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia affecting energy supply chains
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Authorities have prioritised allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, along with CNG and piped cooking gas sectors, in response to the evolving situation
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The government has also initiated steps to streamline gas distribution, including faster processing of city gas projects and increased allocation of commercial LPG to ease supply pressures