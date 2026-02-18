In Pictures: Noida Flower Festival 2026 set to bloom at Shivalik Park
Organised as a four-day spring event from February 19 to 22, the festival will feature vibrant floral displays, engaging workshops and creative exhibits, with free entry for visitors from across the National Capital Region
February 18, 2026 19:33 IST
February 18, 2026 19:33 IST
1 / 10
Preparations were underway for the Noida Flower Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from February 19 to 22 at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, Noida (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
2 / 10
Organised by the Noida Authority, the four-day event is set to transform the park into a vibrant outdoor floral showcase for visitors (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
3 / 10
The festival, also referred to as the 38th Vasant Utsav Flower Show, will feature a variety of colourful floral displays designed to highlight horticulture and gardening (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
4 / 10
Shivalik Park, located adjacent to Noida Haat, has been prepared with themed gardens and exhibit spaces ahead of the event’s inauguration on Thursday, February 19 (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
5 / 10
Entry to the Noida Flower Festival 2026 will be free for all visitors, encouraging families, gardening enthusiasts and residents of the National Capital Region to attend (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
6 / 10
The festival’s programming includes colourful flower displays and floral art installations, providing a visual feast of hues and blooms across the park (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
7 / 10
Visitors can also explore workshops and engaging activities aimed at promoting plant care, gardening skills and sustainable living practices (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
8 / 10
The annual event is recognised as one of the most anticipated springtime celebrations in the NCR calendar, drawing attention to the region’s floricultural creativity (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
9 / 10
Throughout the four days, the festival will provide opportunities for community participation, horticultural learning and social engagement amid scenic floral backdrops (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
10 / 10
The Noida Flower Festival 2026 is set to conclude on February 22, closing four days of vibrant displays and public attendance at Shivalik Park (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)