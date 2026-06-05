In Pictures: Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka
Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and his term in the Upper House of the Parliament is coming to an end on June 25
June 5, 2026 16:44 IST
June 5, 2026 16:44 IST
1 / 8
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha on Friday (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal, and several ministers were present (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
The nomination papers were submitted to the Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi, officials said (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and his term in the Upper House of the Parliament is coming to an end on June 25 (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
The party has also fielded Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan for the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
Khera is a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and heads the party's media and publicity division (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
Khan is an AICC secretary who had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bangalore Central constituency (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
The two leaders would file nomination papers later, Congress sources said (Source: Photo by PTI)