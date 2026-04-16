In Pictures: Lucknow slum fire guts 300 shanties, two sisters found dead
Firefighting teams recovered the charred bodies of a 2-year-old and her infant sister on Thursday morning, over 20 fire tenders were deployed to control the inferno
April 16, 2026 14:03 IST
April 16, 2026 14:03 IST
1 / 10
A massive fire broke out in a slum in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar on Wednesday evening, quickly spreading through closely packed shanties and triggering panic among residents (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
2 / 10
Thick plumes of black smoke rose from the area and were visible from several kilometres away as residents rushed to safer places while trying to salvage their belongings (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
3 / 10
The blaze rapidly engulfed more than 300 shanties, with several small explosions reported as LPG cylinders caught fire, worsening the situation (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
4 / 10
Firefighting teams rushed to the spot, with 20 fire tenders and over 120 personnel deployed to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to nearby localities (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
5 / 10
Officials said the presence of dozens of LPG cylinders in the slum complicated operations, as repeated explosions made it difficult for teams to enter the affected area (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
6 / 10
Police personnel also worked to ensure that residents were safely evacuated from the area (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
7 / 10
Hours after the fire was brought under control, firefighters recovered the charred bodies of two young sisters from the debris on Thursday morning (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
8 / 10
The deceased were identified as two-year-old Shruti and her two-month-old sister, daughters of a labourer who had been living in the slum for the past few years (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
9 / 10
Authorities said no other fatalities were reported, while efforts were underway to assess the extent of damage and trace missing persons separated during the chaos (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
10 / 10
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the affected area and interacted with residents and officials (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)