March for love, equality: Glimpses of Gandhinagar Pride Parade
September 25, 2022 7:25:51 pm
Members of the LGBTQIA+ community celebrate the Gandhinagar Pride Parade at Satyagrah Chavni, Gandhinagar, on September 25, 2022. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran).
The parade was organised by the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation (GQPF) under the flagship "March With Us". (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The March started at 9:00 am from Satyagrah Chhavani and ended at Suryajyot Lake via the CH Road. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Gandhinagar's first Pride Parade was held on February 10, 2020 at the Tibetan Market ground in Sector 6. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Carrying rainbow flags, drums and placards, the members of the LGBTQ community and their allies chanted slogans for equality and acceptance.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Days before the parade, the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation (GQPF) had encouraged people on Instagram to make their own posters and bring them to the parade. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The parade has various facilities including a sticker and a facemark for those who don't want to be pictured. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation (GQPF) has also arranged two auto-rikshaw services for those who are not in a state to walk. The vehicles had sanitary pads and first aid kits, which were distributed by the volunteers at the event. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
On the same day, Gujarat’s first ever Drag Show was held in Vadodara. The event had Mumbai’s explicit pageant queen with two drag acts, Disko Samosas, and some funky tech disco. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)