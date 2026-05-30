In Pictures: Gen Anil Chauhan wraps up tenure as CDS
As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played a key role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor along with the three service chiefs
May 30, 2026 19:41 IST
May 30, 2026 19:41 IST
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Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital, marking the culmination of his tenure as the country's top military officer (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Chauhan described his tenure as "very satisfying" as he wrapped up a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the top military post (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander in September 2022 (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played a key role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor along with the three service chiefs (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Born on May 18, 1961, Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981 (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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In his distinguished career, Gen Chauhan held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Gen Chauhan was awarded with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)