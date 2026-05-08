In Pictures: BJP names Suvendu Adhikari as next West Bengal Chief Minister
Adhikari was elected the leader of the BJP’s legislature party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata
May 8, 2026 19:18 IST
May 8, 2026 19:18 IST
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Putting all speculation to rest, the BJP today chose Suvendu Adhikari for the Chief Minister’s post in West Bengal after the party’s thumping victory in the recently held Assembly polls
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Adhikari was elected leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting in Kolkata chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah
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Once considered a close associate of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari switched to the BJP in 2020 ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections
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In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal after winning 77 seats
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Fifty-five-year-old Adhikari served as the Leader of the Opposition in the now-dissolved Assembly
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In 2026 assembly elections BJP secured 207 seats, storming to power in West Bengal five years after emerging as the principal opposition in the state
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Adhikari is the son of three-time MP Sisir Adhikari, who served as a Union Minister during the UPA-II government
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He began his political career with Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Congress, during a period when the Left was politically dominant in West Bengal
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Adhikari was first elected as a councillor in the Kanthi municipality in 1995. He later joined the Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerjee founded the party in 1998, before eventually switching to the BJP in 2020.