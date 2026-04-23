In Pictures: BJP announces candidates for MCD mayoral polls
Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three standing committee members are scheduled for April 29
April 23, 2026 19:16 IST
April 23, 2026 19:16 IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its candidates on Thursday for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Rohini councillor Pravesh Wahi was named as the party’s candidate for the mayoral post in the civic body (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Monika Pant was fielded for the post of deputy mayor, while Jai Bhagwan Yadav was nominated as standing committee member and Leader of the House (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Manish Chaddha was also named as a standing committee nominee as part of the party’s announcemen (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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The candidates represent different wards across the city, including Rohini (Ward 53-E), Anand Vihar (Ward 206), Begumpur (Ward 27) and Paharganj (Ward 82) (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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The announcement was made under the direction of the party’s national leadership ahead of the civic polls in the national capital (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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The electoral college for the mayoral election comprises 273 votes, including councillors, MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, and Members of Parliament from both Houses (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three standing committee members are scheduled for April 29, with nominations set to close on Thursday at 5 pm (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)