In Pictures: 4 dead, many injured in hospital fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
The fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams have now brought the blaze under control
June 4, 2026 13:35 IST
June 4, 2026 13:35 IST
1 / 8
A massive fire broke out at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, possibly due to a short circuit in the ICU (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
The fire erupted around 3 AM in the hospital’s ICU, triggering panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. A rescue operation was carried out simultaneously to evacuate patients trapped inside the building (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
Locals said the ICU ward was located on the fifth floor of the building, while the waiting hall was on the fourth floor, creating challenges for rescue personnel during the evacuation (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
Patients in the ICU were rescued and shifted to other facilities (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
At least four people died in the fire at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra confirmed (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
Sources said more than 20 people were reported injured in the incident, though the administration has not yet released a final figure (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
The district administration has announced a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Kumar said a joint team comprising officials from the fire services, police and local administration would conduct the investigation (Source: Photo by PTI)