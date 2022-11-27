A bike ride, walk with a dog: Highlights of 150th day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
November 27, 2022 3:25:39 pm
The Bharat Jodo Yatra had a surprise for the people of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi riding a bike. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
Gandhi launched the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. The Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning and reached Indore. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
Here, Rahul can be seen riding a bike with a helmet strapped to his head while security personnel cleared the path. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
While addressing a public meeting in Mhow on Saturday, on the occasion of Constitution Day, Rahul had accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to throttle and dismantle the Constitution by “stealth”. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
Rahul Gandhi, who was in a visibly jovial mood on Sunday, also walked alongwith a dog during the yatra. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)
Rahul was also seen with a wheelchair-bound supporter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Gwalior. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi has been on the yatra since September as a means of reaching out to the people of the country. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)