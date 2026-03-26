In Pictures: 13 killed, 20 injured as bus catches fire after collision in Markapuram
The bus travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Nellore district collided with a truck that was joining the highway
March 26, 2026 13:30 IST
March 26, 2026 13:30 IST
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At least 13 people were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus caught fire in the early hours of Thursday in Markapuram (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Harikrishna Travels bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Nellore district when the accident occurred near the Rayavaram stone quarry (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The bus collided with a truck that was entering the highway, leading to a fire that rapidly engulfed the vehicle (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The blaze completely gutted the bus, trapping several passengers inside while others managed to escape amid the chaos (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Rescue efforts led to the evacuation of injured passengers, with around 20 people taken to hospitals for treatment (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Authorities also rushed medical specialists to the site, while at least 30 passengers were reported to have narrowly escaped the deadly accident (Source: Photo by PTI)
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State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to ensure advanced medical care for the injured (Source: Photo by PTI)